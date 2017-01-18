Licence plates on e-bikes will make big difference

Contrary to Dr Robert Liew's view, I believe registration and licence plates for e-bikes will help improve safety ("Registration unlikely to aid in tackling e-bike speeding"; Jan 16).

For one, it will allow members of the public to report any dangerous and reckless personal mobility device (PMD) users to the authorities.

It is not just the duty of the authorities and the Government to tackle the problem.

Singapore needs everyone to play their part.

Without licence plates, this will be extremely difficult, and reckless PMD users will continue with the mindset that they are "King Of The Road".

I sincerely hope that the Singapore authorities will soon implement the policy of licence plates for all PMD users.

Ace Kindredzen Cheong