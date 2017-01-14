Let S'poreans have chance to be gracious

When I was a young working mother in the mid 90s, an elderly woman graciously offered me the spot ahead of her in the payment queue at NTUC FairPrice.

She said she had no family commitments or young children to rush to, unlike young working couples who are usually hard-pressed for time.

That act left an impression on me.

Even now, 20 years later, I do the same when I see a parent alone with her children.

Being an able-bodied retiree, I do not see the need to be in the priority queue.

I agree with the suggestion of some writers that the priority queue be removed to allow the public a chance to demonstrate their graciousness.

Ng Beng Choo (Mrs)