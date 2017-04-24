Let more foreign students enrol

Published
40 min ago

I was dismayed to read about the closing of schools, especially primary schools (8 junior colleges among 28 schools to be merged; April 21).

While it is an understandable policy response to declining birth rates in Singapore, every year hundreds, if not thousands, of children of foreign parents are denied a place in the government school system.

It is correct that a Singaporean's right to education takes precedence over a foreigner's.

But the closure of schools shows that the system is not overloaded and has excess capacity that can easily accommodate more students without sacrificing the quality of education a child receives.

Most foreigners who live and work in Singapore cannot afford the high prices charged by international schools.

It is time for the Ministry of Education to adopt a more holistic approach to primary school enrolment and accept more foreign children in schools that clearly have available spaces, rather than shutter them.

Jack D. Avidsson

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping