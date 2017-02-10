Legal loophole turns residents' corner into gambling den

For five years, the residents of Block 477, Jurong West Street 41 have had to put up with a smoking, rowdy crowd of gamblers in the residents' corner.

With up to four tables of cards and mahjong, attracting a crowd of 30, this gambling den has persisted even after multiple calls to police and visits to the MP.

A police officer has confirmed that these gambling activities are legal as long as money is not seen to be exchanged.

Without the presence of money or signs of it being exchanged, the police are unable to take action.

I hope the authorities can plug this legal loophole.

Ng Kiat Hong