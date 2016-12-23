Keep festive decorations above street level?

This is the time of the year when decorations are put up along various streets around the island.

But sometimes, malls, especially the ones in Orchard Road, go overboard and take up too much of the pavement with the decorations.

This leads to greater congestion on the already crowded pavements.

Passers-by drawn by the decorations would also stop in the middle of what remains of the pavement to take pictures, resulting in great inconvenience to others.

Festive decorations should not be taking up so much pavement space. One way could be to put up displays above street level, out of the way of pedestrians.

Li Zhongfu