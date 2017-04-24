JCs are not 'merging' but 'closing'

Published
41 min ago

A merger means that two existing entities become one entity.

However, this is not the case with the eight junior colleges involved (8 junior colleges among 28 schools to be merged; April 21).

Four JCs would, technically speaking, be closing their shutters come 2019, as no more students would be admitted next year.

It is intriguing that the Ministry of Education is calling this exercise a "merger". No merger can take place when an entity no longer exists.

A more appropriate and straightforward term to use is "closed".

Ramakrishnan Kandasamy

