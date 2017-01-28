Install bollards for ground floor facilities near roads

Two recent accidents involving vehicles crashing into buildings are a cause for concern ("Taxi rams into eatery in Toa Payoh, driver hurt"; Nov 17, 2016 and "Car reverses into childcare centre in Hougang; no one injured"; Straits Times Online, Jan 22).

It is time to review the building codes, with an eye on the vulnerability of childcare centres, eating houses, shops and so on which are located extremely close to the street and open carparks.

The installation of bollards and other protective barriers should be considered for buildings with facilities near the road.

Loong Chik Tong