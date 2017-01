Carparks at East Coast Park are denoted by letters of the alphabet. Most drivers are unlikely to know which carparks are being referred to when they are affected by road closures as announced over the radio or on sign boards along the East Coast Parkway.

It is clearer to give more details of the carparks, for example, as being beside East Coast Lagoon Food Village or Marine Cove, opposite Costa Del Sol condominium or Marine Terrace, and so on.

Goh Geok Huat