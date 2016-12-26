Improve boarding process at Changi Airport

The process of boarding a plane at Changi Airport can be confusing and time-consuming.

Often, it is noisy at the boarding gate and passengers cannot hear the announcement prior to the commencement of boarding. A language barrier may also prevent passengers from understanding what was said.

This results in time wasted in queueing when it is not their turn, and misunderstandings between the staff and passengers.

Changi Airport should consider displaying the announcement on the TV monitors or installing dedicated LED display units, just as banks do for queueing purposes.

Quek Yam Kiah