Improve accessibility at MRT stations

As a motorised wheelchair user, I have some suggestions on how MRT stations can improve accessibility for commuters like me.

First, consider having two lifts instead of one operating between the ticket concierge and the platform.

There have been a couple of instances where the lift broke down and I had to travel to the next station and wheel myself a long distance to my destination from there.

Moreover, during weekends, the lift tends to be crowded with prams, the elderly and other wheelchair users.

Second, add rubber strips to narrow the gap between the platform and the train. This is already done on the North-East Line.

But the gaps on the North-South and East-West Lines are very wide, and my wheelchair wheels have fallen in several times.

Third, reduce the height difference between the platform and the train. I have had difficulty entering the train, especially when the train is much higher than the platform, and needed other commuters to assist me.

Lee Hwee Teck