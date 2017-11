Ms Florence Veronica Minjoot says the press should run photographs of suspects nabbed under the Internal Security Act (ISA) of Singapore. (Publish photos of suspects detained under ISA; Nov 15).

I think otherwise.

We should let the authorities handle a case once it has come to their attention and to try to rehabilitate suspects.

Publishing their photos will drive them into a corner that may cause them to go back to their false ideologies and rejoin terrorist organisations.

Ivan Ong Siew Hock