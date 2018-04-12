How to fix digital TV signal problem

We thank Mr Andrew Tan Kok Chua for sharing his experience (Digital TV - as simple as advertised?; Forum Online, April 6).

Intermittent signal interference can occur when the indoor antenna is placed near other electronic devices within the house.

To minimise interference, we suggest that the antenna be placed at or near the window and away from electronic appliances.

If that does not work for Mr Tan, we suggest that he contact the DTV hotline on 1800 388 4367 to schedule a time for one of our technicians to visit his home.

Goh Kim Soon

Head, Broadcast Engineering

Mediacorp