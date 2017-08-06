High cancer rates show body's detoxifying capacity not enough

I was shocked to read that experts say that detoxing is nonsense (Common myths about dieting; July 25).

Our increasingly polluted environment inevitably leads to more toxins finding their way into our body through food, water and air.

Other toxins have been discovered, such as those mentioned by the World Health Organisation in processed meat. We have probably been ingesting many more toxins that have not been identified.

Toxins can generate free radicals, an excess of which causes cancer and other serious diseases.

The British Dietetic Association said that "our body constantly filters out, breaks down and excretes toxins and waste products".

But the soaring cancer and diabetes rate in Britain and Singapore clearly indicates that our body's detoxifying capacity is not coping with the rate we are pouring toxins in.

For many, our liver, lymphatic system, pancreas and immune system are overworked and malfunctioning.

Clearly, there is a need to detoxify our bodies more than ever - detox is not at all nonsense.

Instead, it might have been more pertinent to talk about the best ways to detox.

Crash diets and juicing may not be it. Studies show blended whole fruits and vegetables (raw or cooked) provide for more bioavailability of more nutrients.

Detoxifying our body can also involve not eating certain things, drinking plentiful water, re-activating our lymphatic system, moving our bowels, perspiring, getting quality sleep, having emotional release, and exercising.

Loh Yeow Nguan