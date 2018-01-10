Have strong checks to prevent abuse of grants for skills training

It was disappointing to read about how some people were misusing and abusing valuable grants provided by the Government (Task force to analyse $40m SkillsFuture cheating case; Jan 9).

SkillsFuture was set up to provide Singaporeans with the opportunity to develop their fullest potential, regardless of their background.

It has helped many citizens improve their skills and, in turn, help Singapore progress to the next level of becoming an advanced economy.

I can still recall the excitement among some of us when then Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam announced during Budget 2015 that every Singaporean above the age of 25 will get $500 under SkillsFuture.

Fraud will always happen and the authorities just need to constantly review its policies and procedures related to claims and disbursements.

I am sure that the introduction of new checks and balances will put an end to these fraudulent claims.

The authorities should conduct random checks, and claims that are made should be checked and double checked.

While such grants are given to many, steps must be taken at the same time to ensure that public money is well-protected.

V.Balu