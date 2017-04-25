Have special class of licence for drivers of sports cars

Published
28 min ago

A special class of driving licence should be implemented for drivers of powerful sports cars (Jail, fine and ban for taking part in illegal race; April 14).

Singapore roads are becoming more dangerous. Just because drivers can afford to buy fast cars doesn't mean they should be allowed on the road.

There are different categories for motorcycle licences, based on the engine size. It is time to do the same for car licences to ensure that the drivers of powerful cars are experienced enough to handle them.

Ace Kindredzen Lucky Cheong

