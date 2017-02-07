Harness power of people-to-people ties to stay ahead of tech

As technological advancements and automation revolutionise human roles in industries like transport and manufacturing, it has never been more important for us to develop skills that make us relevant.

One such skill is empathy.

Empathy and emotions are what make humans unique.

Empathy involves understanding the perspective of others by putting ourselves in their shoes to know the way they think and perceive issues around them.

For example, teachers need empathy to understand each student, to look out for signs of stress in students, improvise teaching methods, adapt to different groups of students and be responsive in trying out new strategies where the current ones do not work well.

This is similar for psychologists, politicians, community leaders and a range of other professions.

Technology is not ready to take over these roles, as it can never replicate the human touch and human connections that these professions require.

We can harness the power of people-to-people, people-to-organisation and organisation-to-organisation relations to accomplish bigger things that technology cannot.

We can tap the networks each of us have and foster a collaborative spirit and mindset.

These will take us forward, add value to existing structures and practices, and allow us to retain our relevance, even as technology and automation threaten to upend traditional industries and take over the roles that humans used to play.

Teow Junhao