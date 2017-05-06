Govt's duty to protect the gullible and vulnerable

I do not agree with Mr Francis Tay that there should be no action on the Government's part in tackling the jackpot problem (Self-responsibility the answer, not govt action; May 5).

The Government has the duty and responsibility to protect the gullible and vulnerable. There are many who do not know how to restrain themselves, for their own good as well as that of others.

This is why we have regulators and policemen.

Why do we need the Consumers Association of Singapore when people should be responsible and know what and where to buy?

Why have the National Council on Problem Gambling or impose a $100 entry fee to the casinos, when people should be responsible enough to watch their spending?

Indeed, the Government should not step in to control each and every trivial issue.

But paying up to $10 for each push of the button that lasts only seconds is no trivial issue.

Some forms of entertainment are obviously meant for the affluent. The poor and vulnerable need help if they are not going to be sucked into these temptations.

Daniel Chan Wai Piew