Good time to promote recyclable products

I do not agree with the point made by Miss Santi Yeo Her Chuen ("Take stock before going out to shop"; Jan 1).

Known as the paradox of thrift, individual's cutting of expenditure will cause the dire economic condition to deteriorate even further.

What we should call for is not cutting expenditure indiscriminately. Rather, we should promote the sale of recyclable products from socially responsible enterprises.

One company which has acknowledged this need for sustainable materials is H&M, whose Conscious campaign promised to use nothing but organic or recycled cotton by 2020.

We should change societal perceptions towards fast fashion and try to balance our own clothing needs with the welfare of a greater community.

Qu Aohan (Ms)