Good move to make walkways safer

As a senior, I applaud the Land Transport Authority's move to get owners of power-assisted bicycles, or bicycles equipped with electric motors, to ensure that their bikes are properly approved and registered (E-bikes must be registered by Jan 31; Aug 3).

This is a good way to control the rising number of e-bikes and to clamp down on the number of modified e-bikes.

I have been startled on several occasions when an e-bike suddenly whizzed by from behind. I have also had to step aside for e-bikes travelling at a high speed, for fear of getting injured.

Now, surely reckless riders will be curbed, and pathways and roads made safer for pedestrians.

Soh Swee Kiat

