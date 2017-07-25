Go nut-free only when someone with allergy is on board

Banning peanuts from all Singapore Airlines flights is too drastic a measure to take (Serving of nuts on SIA flights being reviewed; July 20).

Why not explore the possibility of asking passengers to inform the airline that they are allergic to peanuts upon booking their flight?

That way, the airlines could perhaps avoid serving peanuts for that particular flight, and offer other palatable snacks instead.

A public announcement could also be made during the flight about the situation.

The peanut-allergic population is a minority; the majority need not be seriously inconvenienced by it.

Sharon Lim Tan (Ms)