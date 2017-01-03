Give maids more exposure to other races, religions

It is good for domestic helpers working in Singapore to understand that this country is a multiracial and multicultural society.

I hope the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training will organise parties to celebrate events like Chinese New Year, Hari Raya and Deepavali as well ("Maids of all faiths party together at Christmas bash"; Dec 27, 2016).

Perhaps there could also be an exhibition showing the different practices, so they can better understand multicultural Singapore.

So far, most of the events I see have been organised by churches.

It would be good if Chinese temples, mosques and Indian temples could organise events during their festivals too.

Shamim Moledina (Ms)