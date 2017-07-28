Give advance notice for HDB renovation

Having lived in densely populated Singapore all my life, it would make sense for HDB to require occupants who are carrying out renovation works to put up notice of the impending renovation at the common lift lobby at least three working days in advance.

This would help those who are working from home and those with young children and seniors at home to make alternative plans before the noisy demolition works begin.

The current practice is for the contractor to paste the notice at the lift lobby on the day the renovation begins. This leaves residents scrambling out of their units once the noisy demolition works begins.

Joy Chan Jing Jing (Mrs)