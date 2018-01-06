Get tough on those who don't take care of aged parents

Taiwan's top court recently ordered a dentist to pay his mother about $l million as reimbursement for the money she spent raising and educating him. (Dentist ordered to pay mother for raising him; Jan 4).

It is very sad for this to happen.

Singapore had the foresight to put into law that children will have to give maintenance to support their ailing parents when they are no longer capable of looking after themselves.

But still you read media reports about those who refuse to do it.

The government should strictly enforce this rule.

It is time for the respective ministry in the Government to explore more ways to aid our vulnerable old folk in Singapore and help them to live out their twilight years in peace.

Charlie H. T. Lau