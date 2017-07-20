Get rid of dockless system for shared bikes

As bike sharing takes off here, the indiscriminate parking of these bicycles has become an issue.

There have been initiatives to tackle the problem, in the form of schemes from the operators to penalise irresponsible riders and reward those who abide by the rules, and the creation of more bike-parking spaces.

A more direct solution may be needed - get rid of this dockless system.

Under the new system, users will continue to be charged until they lock the bikes at these bays.

Locks for the bikes should not be installed on the bikes themselves, but at designated parking bays. The locking mechanisms can be on low kerbs or directly on the ground.

Bike-sharing operators could be made to share the cost of constructing these parking bays near MRT stations, bus stops and residential areas.

Leslie Lai Foo Choi