Foreign workers may work temporarily while assisting in investigations

We thank Mr Duncan Richard Urquhart ("Situation for abused foreign workers improved but could be better"; Jan 11) for his suggestion to allow abused foreign workers, who are waiting for their cases to be heard, to work with another employer.

Foreign workers who are required to remain in Singapore to assist the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in investigation and/or as a prosecution witness are allowed to work during the duration of the investigations. They could be offered temporary employment under the Temporary Job Scheme.

Workers may approach MOM for assistance at mom_fmmd@mom.gov.sg or call 6438 5122.

Kevin Teoh

Divisional Director

Foreign Manpower Management Division

Ministry Of Manpower