Fix glitches on SkillsFuture website

The SkillsFuture is a very good initiative because it gives Singaporeans the means to prepare for the future.

The SkillsFuture for primary schools is good for children because it gets them to think about their future careers.

When I looked up the SkillsFuture website because of my interest in plant conservation, I was happy to see a few other possibilities, like agriculture.

Agriculture is vital for Singapore because we depend on other countries for most of our food. What if they decide one day to stop selling food to us?

However, on the SkillsFuture website for children, the agriculture section was not working. Agriculture is a career that all children should consider.

I hope the SkillsFuture team will fix the problem.

Clare Tan Min (Ms)