Firms shouldn't take cost-cutting measures to extremes

Over the past few years, the practice of mailing circulars seems to have been replaced with announcements being posted on websites.

Companies expect shareholders to check their websites for any notices that may affect them, out of the hundreds of other notices posted on such websites.

Firms also stopped mailing hard copies of annual reports and sent CD-ROM versions instead, with the option to submit a written request for a printed copy if preferred.

Now, in the interest of a more sustainable environment, even CD-ROM versions are no longer available.

Shareholders are expected to read annual reports, which are often hundreds of pages long, on the Singapore Exchange website or print out a copy themselves.

I appeal to public companies not to carry such cost-cutting measures to extremes.

Denis Distant