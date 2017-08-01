Fewer drivers using signal lights

I notice that many of our drivers do not signal anymore on the roads.

They change lanes, make turns, and enter and exit expressways without turning on the signal indicator lights.

I cannot understand why it seems so difficult to signal; it is almost effortless and will help road users to read one another's intent.

Is it ignorance, complacency or simply selfishness at play?

Perhaps drivers think that signalling their intent to change lanes is the surest way of getting their path blocked.

I am not sure whether these drivers are aware that not signalling when changing lanes is a bookable traffic offence.

Kevin Chua Hock Meng