Extend undergrad travel concessions to those studying overseas

The current undergraduate concession card scheme gives concessionary travel on the bus and MRT only to students of local institutions.

Young Singaporeans who chose to study overseas have to pay adult fares when they return to visit their families during the holidays.

They are students without any income. They survive on their savings, their parents' savings, income from past jobs, sponsorships, or scholarships.

It would be fair to give them concessions too.

This way, when they graduate, they would be more inclined to return and give back to Singapore society.

Jazlyn Lim (Miss)