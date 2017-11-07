Everyday physical activity confers mental health benefits in children

The points raised by Dr Rebecca Chan (Everyday activity helps build kids' physical fitness; Oct 20) are indeed important and should be given serious thought.

In addition to the physical and social benefits which Dr Chan highlighted, I would also like to point out the potential mental health gains.

There is research suggesting that regular physical activity can positively influence brain structural development, leading to better cognitive development. Health is a multi-dimensional construct which goes beyond the physical.

As a soon-to-be masters of public health student at the Australian National University, I would be happy to see more Singaporean children exercising not only for the physical health benefits, but also for the mental health benefits.

Chow Zi Siong