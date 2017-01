Commuters have long tolerated the smell of cigarette smoke in taxis driven by cabbies who are smokers.

Commuters deserve to ride in smoke-free cabs.

Perhaps we should have a system in which cabs which are smoke-free carry a sign on top of the vehicles.

I am sure such smoke-free taxis will be in demand from commuters who cannot tolerate the smell of cigarettes.

Such a system will give commuters a choice on whether to hire cabs without such a sign, or give them a miss.

Tan Chye Heng