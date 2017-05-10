End use of the back of cheques

The current cheque system involves marking both sides of the paper cheque.

The details of the payee would be written on the front of the cheque, while on the reverse side, the details of the crediting account are to be indicated.

This is highly inefficient for law firms, accounts staff and many others who are paid using cheques, as it would require them to photocopy both sides of every cheque.

The banking system should redesign cheques so that all details can be written on only one side of the cheque.

It might seem like a small move but the productivity gains in the long run are huge. This is not to mention the benefits to the environment.

I urge the Association of Banks in Singapore to consider this change.

Yoong Fung Yan