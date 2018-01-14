Educate seniors on CPF changes

Recently, I wrote to the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board for further clarification regarding the balance in my Retirement Account.

I was told that after reaching 55, all the subsequent top-ups to the Retirement Account that is above the Full Retirement Sum will be used for the premium of the CPF Life plan.

This comes as a surprise to me, as I thought that the Full Retirement Sum would be used for the CPF Life plan and the remainder in the Retirement Account would be used for a payout over a period of time.

Over the years, there have been too many changes to the rules of the CPF Life plan. Many seniors like me will not be able to comprehend all the changes.

The authorities should educate seniors on the changes and the new rules applied to date.

Lim Tong Wah