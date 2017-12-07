Don't turn HDB flats into places of worship

I have noticed that many HDB flats are being used for religious activities, especially by practising mediums.

When they do this, there is often a stream of people moving in and out of the flat. It also gets noisy when ceremonies are performed.

Are such activities allowed? Do the authorities keep a register of the number of mediums in Singapore? Are there rules and regulations governing their practice?

They should spare a thought for their neighbours.

HDB flats should be for living only, and not for religious activities.

Perhaps, there should be a centralised building or location where all mediums can practice their faith and perform their ceremonies.

Dennis Koek