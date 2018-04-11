Do away with plastic wrappings for magazines

There has been a lot of buzz lately on reducing the use of plastic in society.
Another area to address is the plastic wrapping used for magazines.
I often receive publications in the mail that are in a clear plastic wrapping that serves only to display the address details, which are printed on an A4-sized paper.
Is it really necessary? More effort is needed to go green.
I suggest doing away with the plastic wrapping, and using a smaller sticker to display address details.
Huge volumes of plastic and paper can be reduced with such a move.
Most organisations have an e-publication option. Eventually, we should eliminate hardcopy publications altogether.
Sean Lim Wei Xin