Dismayed by cost of drinks at National Stadium

Like the thousands of spectators who had converged at the National Stadium to watch the opening encounter between two of the Singapore Premier League's prominent teams, I was not disappointed by the efforts of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) to draw spectators to a new-look local soccer league (FAS scores with S'pore Premier League, April 4; and New S'pore Premier League kicks off, April 1).

Still, I could not hide my disappointment over the prices of drinks sold over the counter.

Imagine, a 12 ouncecup of the 100Plus drink was being sold for $8.

Is that not profiteering?

The Consumers Association of Singapore should investigate the matter.

Joseph Hooi Liang Kee