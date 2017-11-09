Disgraceful state of lift at ferry terminal

The authorities should look into the disgraceful state of operations of the lift at Changi Point Ferry Terminal, leading from the ground level to Basement 1.

For as long as I can remember, this Schindler lift is often out of service for many weeks.

The reason given by the Immigration and ferry officials for the breakdowns is "lack of spare parts".

Schindler is one of the big names in lifts in the world. Surely the company would repair its lift in no time.

So why are the authorities making the travelling public - young and old - drag their tired feet, baggage and all, up and down three flights of stairs?

If the lift is too old for spares to be found, can the lift be replaced?

Rose Lim Lay Geok (Madam)