Digital TV - as simple as advertised?

In Singapore, there is a plan to switch to digital TV by the end of this year.

Advertisements run regularly to inform the public about the move .

However, the ads do not mention the intermittent signal interference that affects the quality of the digital TV telecast.

As of today there is no permanent solution to prevent this interference issue as it is difficult to establish the causes.

One needs to be aware of the intermittent signal interference issue, and give feedback to the relevant authorities if this problem is encountered so that they can address these teething problems before analogue broadcasts end.

Tan Kok Chua Andrew