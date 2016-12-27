Digital initiatives must take seniors' concerns into consideration

Published
Dec 27, 2016, 7:09 pm SGT

I empathise with Mr Soh Kar Chiang ("Remove need for mobile phone number for SingPass 2FA set-up"; Dec 27). I had the same experience when trying to set up the SingPass two-factor authentication (2FA) for my mother, who has difficulty walking.

I called the SingPass hotline and was given the same information. I asked the staff to convey our concern to the management and to waive the need for the mobile phone number, as my mother does not own a mobile phone and we already have the 2FA token.

All digital initiatives need to be inclusive and seniors' concerns need to be taken seriously.

Lim Tong Wah

