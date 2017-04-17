Cycling infrastructure won't help if mindsets don't change

My father has been cycling every day for a year - to work on weekdays and to my grandparents' house on weekends.

His main reason for adopting cycling as his main mode of transport is its health benefits.

The time taken is similar to that of commuting by public transport.

However, cycling as a mode of transport is not acknowledged by our extended family members.

They tend to think that cycling requires great effort, takes a longer time and is subject to weather conditions.

Many Singaporeans may feel this way, which deters them from adopting cycling as their mode of transport and, consequently, limits the effectiveness of any infrastructural improvements done to encourage cycling (Bicycle-parking initiative the way to go by Ms Clarice Seng En-Min; April 10).

To change the mindsets of people, more can be done to educate the public on the health benefits of cycling. This can be done through impactful public campaigns and school education.

Statistics can be published to convince the public that cycling can be more convenient and faster than public transport or cars, especially for short distances, to and from destinations that are inaccessible by train, and during peak hour congestion.

Changing mindsets is arduous, but with the right motivations, it takes one to affect all.

Ong Zhen Hui (Ms)