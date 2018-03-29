Customer charged as he didn't cancel free trial

We refer to the letter by Mr Narayanan Alagappan (Lazada made illegal charge to credit card; March 27).

Lazada is committed to offering our customers an effortless and safe shopping experience with great promotions as well as secure payment methods.

In Mr Narayanan's case, he had signed up for the LiveUp membership in January, in which he enjoyed a 60-day free trial.

As stipulated in the terms and conditions of the loyalty programme, customers would be notified five days before the free trial expires to cancel their membership, after which a fee of $28.80 would kick in for a one-year membership.

Lazada had sent an e-mail to Mr Narayanan but, unfortunately, he did not respond in time and the amount was charged to his credit card.

Subsequently, Mr Narayanan contacted a Lazada customer service officer to inform us that he wanted to cancel his membership.

We immediately advised him on the procedure and processed the refund, which he can expect to receive soon.

We have since contacted Mr Narayanan and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.

Alexis Lanternier

Chief Executive Officer

Lazada Singapore