Coordinate train departures better at MRT interchanges

I was in a north-bound train on the North-South Line on Jan 2 at 8.14pm at Raffles Place MRT Station.

An east-bound train arrived on the opposite platform at about the same time.

But soon after the passengers from that train alighted, the one I was on sounded the chime and closed the doors.

Probably half of the passengers made it aboard, while the rest had the doors closed on their faces and were left to wait for the next train.

The next scheduled arrival was four to five minutes away.

This was an unpleasant sight.

For as long as SMRT has been operating the North-South and East-West lines, this has been a regular occurrence at the Raffles Place, City Hall, Jurong East and Tanah Merah interchange stations, regardless of the time of the day, except when it is the last train service.

Furthermore, it is common to see train doors closing on passengers, even during off-peak hours.

What is in the way of SMRT providing better coordination of train departures at interchange stations for a seamless transfer and shorter travel times for its passengers?

Felix Kim