There have been changes in the design of our passports but it is surprising that there is still no distinction between family name or surname and first/middle names (S'pore passports to sport new design and security features; Oct 27).

It is assumed that the name which appears first is the person's surname.

But this may not always be the case.

As this detail is very important, especially with self-check-ins at the airport, I suggest that surnames in the passport be underlined.

Jairam Amrith