Changi Airport already has bus service to city

We thank Mr Bai Zhongkai for his feedback ("Time to look at starting an airport limousine bus service"; Forum Online, Jan 12).

Changi Airport has an airport bus shuttle service to serve travellers going between the airport and over 400 hotels downtown. These buses come with space for luggage, as well as comfortable seats.

There is a ground transport desk at each arrival hall which provides assistance to travellers who want to use this bus service.

There, travellers may also book fixed-fare MaxiCabs or limousine taxis to any destination.

Travellers can, therefore, choose the service according to their preferences.

Albert Lim

Senior Vice-President

Passenger Experience

Changi Airport Group