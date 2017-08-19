Central regulatory agency for private-hire cars needed

The influx of private-hire vehicles and the increasing number of accidents involving younger and less experienced drivers of these vehicles show a pressing need for the setting up of a central regulatory body governing the framework that such operators and independent contractors operate in.

The revoking of licenses and imposing of temporary and permanent bans, in addition to other financial sanctions, should be levied on such independent contractors, as their actions and reactions have a direct impact on the lives of other road users.

They ought to be held to a higher standard, as they ply longer hours and are heavily incentivised to provide transportation services during peak periods.

Joel Pang Zhen Hong