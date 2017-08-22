Carpark at Newton Food Centre needs upgrading

In 2014, I suggested that the carpark at the Newton Food Centre be automated for the convenience of customers, and also because it is one of the must-go eating places for tourists visiting our city (Thumbs down for coupon parking at Newton Food Centre; Dec 19, 2014).

In its official reply (Newton Food Centre carpark to have electronic parking; Dec 24, 2014), the Urban Redevelopment Authority agreed and said that this carpark had been earmarked for such an upgrade and that it was looking at "dovetailing" the works with other public works to minimise inconvenience to the public.

I was sceptical then that this would happen, and three years on, I have not been proven wrong.

The carpark is still in the Middle Ages compared to a lot of other carparks in Singapore.

Popular and well-known places like this need to progress, in keeping with our image of a Smart Nation. Government agencies have a big role to play in this and should walk the talk.

Ray Teo Guat Choon