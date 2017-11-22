Can nothing be done about neighbours smoking on balcony?

The Government has recently extended the Smoking Act to ban smoking in the outdoor areas of universities and within the compounds of private institutions.

Smoking will also be banned within 5m of schools like pre-schools, madrasahs, junior colleges and polytechnics.

The move is an extension of the Smoking (Prohibition in Certain Places) Act, which aims to reduce the exposure of the public to second-hand smoke, and also supports the national effort to promote a smoke-free lifestyle in Singapore.

Ironically, despite such efforts, if one is unfortunate, one becomes a victim of second-hand smoke in one's own home.

I live in a condominium and the people living two floors below me smoke constantly on their balcony from the minute they get home in the evening.

This happens to be the time when my family likes to sit and relax on our balcony.

Because of the smoking that is taking place, we are often forced to shut our balcony door and stay indoors with our fan or air conditioner turned on.

I understand that people have a right to smoke in their own home, but can any law be enacted such that people like myself (and I am sure there are others in a similar situation) do not have to suffer from second-hand smoke in our homes?

Neo Seok Kian (Ms)