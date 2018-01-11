Call by Chief Justice a timely one

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon called on senior lawyers to be committed to inculcating a keen sense of public service in our next generation of lawyers, inspiring them to embrace the practice of law as a noble profession, rather than seeing it as a platform solely for the fulfilment of personal goals and ambitions.

He made the call at the opening of the legal year event on Monday.

The Law Society is already taking steps to promote the involvement of senior lawyers in mentoring young lawyers.

The call by the Chief Justice is timely and the Law Society's initiative is commendable because, very recently, the number of young lawyers increased dramatically.

The new and aspiring lawyers are among the brightest of the nation.

My observation of interns and young lawyers in recent years is that they are enthusiastic about entering the legal profession, and many are infused with a desire to use their legal knowledge and skills for the betterment of the larger society.

This development is heartening and should be encouraged, especially by role models in the profession.

With more young lawyers entering the legal profession more senior lawyers will be called to properly train the young lawyers.

And so, it is imperative that senior lawyers continue to nurture the professional development of young lawyers.

Above all, the cultivation of the best traditions of the Singapore Bar in these young lawyers is the noblest contribution a senior lawyer can make.

This includes, for example, the duty to fearlessly protect and promote the client's cause within ethical boundaries, no matter how difficult the circumstances.

The call of the Chief Justice and the Law Society could not have been made at a more opportune time.

Peter Cuthbert Low