Cabbies must not refuse fares based on destination

Cabbies refusing street hails to certain places do not limit themselves to far-flung destinations ("Must taxi uncle give way to Uber driver?"; Jan 12).

I am often denied a ride from Orchard Road to Bukit Timah Road at the whim of taxi drivers who do not clearly have a "changing shift" designation.

Uber and Grab succeed because they are consumer-friendly. The answer lies not in implementing more regulations to protect the traditional taxi industry - rather cabbies should focus on the consumer.

Prohibiting taxi drivers from refusing fares based on destination is one key step.

William Christopher Ellis