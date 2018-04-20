Buskers bring life to streets of Singapore

Buskers continue to be stigmatised by some as beggars or people who cannot find a "real" job (Do not allow busking as a day job; April 17).

In Singapore's growing busking landscape, many are young performers - the youngest an 11-year-old boy - who take to the streets to share their music and make the arts more accessible to the public.

A video called The Pride: Buskers - Begging or Art? shows 25-year-old, full-time engineer Chong Kok Soon busking on weekends as a way to de-stress and achieve work-life balance.

For some others, busking is a livelihood to provide for their families.

In the same video, an older busker, former concert hall maestro Michael Lee, 62, is quoted as appreciating the "performance standards" and polish that his younger counterparts bring to the art form.

Regardless of one's motivations for busking, or nationality, this group of talented people should be appreciated for their contribution to a more vibrant culture and street life.

A smile, a word of encouragement or, best of all, a contribution will go a long way in creating a supportive environment for these buskers to continue living their passion, while earning some money from it.

They do enliven the streets of Singapore, providing wholesome entertainment, lifting up our spirits and lightening our mood. Busking provides the colours in an otherwise grey concrete jungle.

Surely, such a simple but meaningful contribution to the arts is worthy of being treated as a "real" job for those who go down that road less trodden?

William Wan